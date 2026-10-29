Edguy to perform farewell concert at Midalidare Rock 2027

Edguy will return to the stage in 2027 for a series of farewell concerts, and one of the band’s stops will be the seventh edition of Midalidare Rock In The Wine Valley. The German power metallers will co-headline on Sunday, July 11, in Mogilovo.

The festival will take place from July 9 to 11, 2027. The already announced Dropkick Murphys are joined by Edguy, who will perform in front of the audience as part of the final series of concerts of their career.

„The Final Chapter“ for Edguy

Frontman Tobias Samet has described the upcoming shows as “the last chapter in the band“. The tour includes festivals in the Czech Republic, Spain and Austria, as well as Wacken Open Air in Germany.

The return will be Edguy's first major concert series after a long break. The band was formed in Fulda in 1992 by Tobias Samet, Jens Ludwig, Dominik Storch and Dirk Sauer, who were then 14 years old. The name Edguy comes from the nickname of their math teacher.

Ten studio albums and a recognizable style

Edguy have released 10 studio albums. Among the most well-known titles in their discography are "Theatre of Salvation", "Mandrake", "Hellfire Club", "Age of the Joker" and "Space Police - Defenders of the Crown".

Asked if the term "happy heavy metal band" describes Edguy, Samet rejects it. "We are a heavy metal band. We play furious, powerful, sometimes ironic metal. We are extravagant and we don't take ourselves too seriously, but that also applies to Van Halen, right? Are they "happy rock"? No, they have a sense of humor and they are great! Just like us“, he says.

Tickets for the festival

Tickets for Midalidare Rock In The Wine Valley 2027 are on sale in the Eventim network, as well as at OMV, the Ticket Center of the National Palace of Culture, Technopolis and Bulgarian Post Offices. Children under 12 years old will enter without a ticket.

The festival will take place in the “Midalidare“ complex near the village of Mogilovo, Chirpan municipality.

Sources: werock.bg