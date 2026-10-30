Great movies released on October 30th over the years

Cinema has its own special calendar. Each date hides premieres that over time become classics, win awards or leave an indelible mark on the cultural memory of the audience. October 30th is among the days that offer an interesting encounter with different eras and genres - from the golden age of Hollywood to the provocative American cinema of the late 20th century.

Here are some notable films associated with this date.

„I Live with a Witch“ (I Married a Witch, 1942)

On October 30, 1942, one of the charming fantasy comedies of classic Hollywood was released - – “I Married a Witch“ with Veronica Lake and Fredric March.

Directed by René Clair, the film tells the story of a witch who, after centuries of imprisonment, manages to return to the world of the living and decides to take revenge on a descendant of the man responsible for her punishment. However, her plan is complicated when she falls in love with him.

With its romantic story, supernatural elements and characteristic humor, the production becomes one of the memorable examples of fantasy comedy from the 1940s. The film is also particularly interesting because of the charisma of Veronica Lake, one of the great screen stars of her time.

„Friendly Persuasion“ (Friendly Persuasion, 1956)

On October 30, 1956, the limited distribution of William Wyler's film „Friendly Persuasion“ began in Los Angeles, starring Gary Cooper, Dorothy McGuire and Anthony Perkins.

The action takes place during the American Civil War and follows the life of a Quaker family in Indiana. Guided by their pacifist beliefs, the characters try to preserve peace and their humanity in a world torn apart by violence.

The film raises questions about morality, faith, family and the limits of personal convictions. Gary Cooper's performance is among the highlights of the production, which received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

“Friendly Persuasion“ remains one of the significant humanistic dramas of American cinema from the 1950s.

“Halloween 2“ (Halloween II, 1981)

On October 30, 1981, the sequel to one of the most influential horror films in history was released in US cinemas – „Halloween 2“.

Directed by Rick Rosenthal and produced by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, the film continues the story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

The action begins immediately after the events of the first part. Myers continues the chase, and the nightmarish night turns into an even bloodier fight for survival.

Although it does not reach the revolutionary impact of the 1978 original, „Halloween 2“ occupies an important place in the development of the slasher genre and becomes an indispensable part of the film tradition surrounding the Halloween holiday.

„American History X“ (American History X, 1998)

On October 30, 1998, the limited distribution of “American History X“ – one of the most powerful and provocative American dramas of the late last century began in the United States.

The director is Tony Kaye, and the main roles are played by Edward Norton and Edward Furlong. The story follows the life of Derek Vineyard – a young man who falls deep into the circles of a neo-Nazi organization. After being convicted of murder and spending time in prison, he begins to rethink his beliefs. When he returns home, he discovers that his younger brother is following the same dangerous path.

The film examines racism, hatred, violence and the possibility of a person changing himself. Edward Norton gives one of the strongest performances of his career and receives an “Oscar“ nomination for Best Actor.

“American History X“ remains a painfully relevant film that offers no easy answers, but forces the viewer to confront the consequences of prejudice and extremism.