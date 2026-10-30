In the history of literature, there are dates that mark the beginning of the life of books that have become classics. October 30 is one of them. On this day, in different years, readers have the opportunity to meet works by authors whose names remain forever in the world literary pantheon.

Among the most notable titles are the novels of two of the most beloved British writers - Jane Austen and Agatha Christie. Although they have been separated for more than a century and a half, their books continue to find new admirers and prove the enduring power of good literature.

Jane Austen – „Sense and Sensibility“ (Sense and Sensibility, 1811)

On October 30, 1811, Jane Austen's first published novel, Sense and Sensibility, was published in London. This was an event of particular importance for English literature, as it marked the beginning of one of the most remarkable writing careers in world literary history.

An interesting fact is that the book was published anonymously. On the title page is only the inscription "By a Lady." At the time, Austen preferred to keep her identity a secret, although she took the financial risk of organizing the publication of the work herself.

The novel tells the story of sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, who are trying to find their place in a society in which love, money, marital status and social expectations often prove inseparable.

The two heroines embody opposing life attitudes. Elinor is sensible, restrained and careful, while Marianne is guided primarily by her feelings and impulses. Through their experiences, Austen explores love, disappointment, social constraints and complex human relationships.

With her inherent irony and extremely accurate psychological observations, the writer creates a work that goes far beyond the framework of the romantic story. “Sense and Sensibility“ lays the foundations of Austen's characteristic literary world, in which strong passions, ambitions and social contradictions are hidden behind the seemingly peaceful life of the English countryside.

Today, the novel is among the most beloved works of English classics and has been adapted for film and television many times. The 1995 film version with Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet is particularly popular.

Agatha Christie – „Endless Night“ (Endless Night, 1967)

On October 30, 1967, British readers received a new novel from the queen of crime fiction - Agatha Christie. „Endless Night“ is one of the more unusual works in her work and the writer herself defines it as one of her favorites.

Unlike traditional crime stories, in which the investigation and unraveling of the mystery take center stage, here Christie builds a psychological thriller with a dark atmosphere and gradually increasing tension.

The main character is the young Michael Rogers, who dreams of wealth, a beautiful home and a life filled with luxury. His meeting with the wealthy heiress Ellie Gutman seems like the fulfillment of all his wishes. The two fall in love and decide to build their dream home in a place called Gypsy Acre.

But behind the apparent happiness, sinister omens, superstitions and events gradually appear that turn the dream into a nightmare.

With “Endless Night“ Agatha Christie demonstrates her ability to go beyond the established framework of the classic crime novel. The story is built around human psychology, obsession, greed and the destructive power of desire.

The book received very positive critical reviews and remains among the writer's most appreciated works. It is proof that even after decades of extraordinary success, Agatha Christie continues to experiment with form and surprise her readers.