Nicole Kidman to receive an honorary César in 2027

Nicole Kidman will receive an honorary „César“ at the 52nd ceremony of the French film awards. The honor will be presented on February 25, 2027, at the Olympia Hall in Paris.

The award recognizes the Australian actress’s overall contribution to cinema. In a statement, Canal+ described Kidman as „a Hollywood star and a significant figure in auteur cinema“ who has built a career beyond conventional genre boundaries.

Kidman has worked with directors including Stanley Kubrick, Jane Campion, Lars von Trier, Baz Luhrmann and Yorgos Lanthimos. Her international breakthrough came with the thriller „Dead Calm“, and she later established herself with roles in „Moulin Rouge!“, „Eyes Wide Shut“, „The Others“ and „Dogville“.

In 2003, the actress won the „Oscar“ for Best Actress for her portrayal of writer Virginia Woolf in the film „The Hours“. In 2024, she received the „Volpi Cup“ for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for her role in „Babygirl“.

Kidman has also built a career as a producer. She is the co-founder of Blossom Films, which is behind the series „Big Little Lies“, „The Undoing“ and „Nine Perfect Strangers“ — productions in which the actress also plays leading roles.

Her other honors include being made a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2006, the honorary award marking the 70th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, and the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024. She is the first Australian artist to receive the honor.

Kidman joins the list of international stars who have received an honorary „César“, including Jim Carrey, Julia Roberts, Christopher Nolan, David Fincher, Cate Blanchett, Robert Redford and George Clooney.

The 52nd ceremony will be hosted by French actor and comedian Vincent Dedienne. The Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques has scheduled the announcement of the nominations for January 22, 2027, while the awards ceremony will take place on February 25 at the Olympia.