Billy Idol to Give His First Concert in Sofia on 4 July 2027

Billy Idol will give his first concert in Sofia on 4 July 2027. The British rock musician will be part of the Release Sofia Festival programme, with the show taking place on the Sofia Live Park stage in the grounds of “Vasil Levski” Airport.

Tickets will go on sale on 14 November 2026 at 11:00. The starting price is €65, while a limited number of VIP tickets will also be available for €250. The package includes parking, drinks from an open bar, a special souvenir, access to a designated area with seating, priority entry and separate sanitary facilities.

The organisers say that “more artists from the festival programme will be announced soon”. The Neighbourhood have already been confirmed to perform at Sofia Live Park on 23 June 2027.

First Concert in Sofia, but Not in Bulgaria

The upcoming appearance will be Billy Idol’s first meeting with audiences in Sofia. However, it will not be his first concert in Bulgaria. In July 2006, the musician performed at Kaliakra Stadium in Kavarna, as documented both in archival publications and in the current information provided by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Thus, the claim of a “first concert in Bulgaria”, circulated in some of the reports, should be understood as meaning a first concert in Sofia. The Bulgarian National Radio describes the 2027 appearance as Idol’s second visit to the country.

Nearly Five Decades on Stage

Billy Idol began his career as the frontman of the British punk band Generation X, with which he released three albums between 1977 and 1981. In 1982, he embarked on a solo career alongside guitarist Steve Stevens.

Among the duo’s best-known songs are “Dancing With Myself”, “White Wedding”, “Rebel Yell”, “Eyes Without a Face”, “Flesh for Fantasy”, “Hot in the City” and “Cradle of Love”. With his distinctive image, music videos on MTV and fusion of punk energy with a rock sound, Idol became one of the most recognisable figures in music during the 1980s.

In 2025, he released the album “Dream Into It” – his first studio project featuring new original material in 11 years. On 14 November 2026, Billy Idol and Steve Stevens will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, segabg.com, novinite.com