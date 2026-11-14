Keira Knightley: I Like Morally Complex Heroines

Keira Knightley once again takes on the role of spy Helen Webb in the second season of the series “Black Doves”. The actress said she is drawn to characters who cannot easily be defined as good or bad, while their decisions often remain morally ambiguous.

“It’s meant to be fun and absurd, but at the same time there are some really interesting characters who are morally very complex,” Knightley told Reuters at the season’s presentation in London. According to her, it is precisely the combination of humor and difficult human choices that is one of the series’ strengths.

Helen Webb Continues Her Double Life

In the new episodes, Helen remains part of the secret organization “Black Doves”, but her situation becomes more complicated. Her husband Wallace is elected prime minister, while she continues to hide her true identity and profession.

The heroine reunites with her old ally Sam Young, played by Ben Whishaw. The two become involved in a dangerous mission connected to a plot against Helen’s superior – Mrs. Reed, played by Sarah Lancashire.

“They are morally ambiguous, incredibly complex people placed in extraordinarily strange situations,” Knightley said of her character and Whishaw’s. The actress added that she finds it interesting to see what happens to the characters as the pressure on them increases.

“Pretty Bad”, but Not Entirely Repellent

Ben Whishaw also emphasizes the controversial nature of the characters. In his view, they are “pretty bad”, but nevertheless evoke a strange feeling of sympathy. It is precisely this combination of violence, weaknesses and human vulnerability that sets “Black Doves” apart from traditional spy stories.

The series was created by Joe Barton and follows a world in which personal relationships constantly collide with covert operations, political interests and the struggle for survival. The second season is now available on Netflix.

Sources: bgnes.bg, brecorder.com