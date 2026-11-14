DiziCon Sofia Brings Fans of Turkish Series Together at the National Palace of Culture

Sofia will host the first edition of DiziCon Sofia – an international festival for fans of Turkish television series. The event will take place on April 17 and 18, 2027, in Hall 3 of the National Palace of Culture.

The festival is conceived as a place where television stories will step beyond the screen and meet their audience in person. The program will include guests, on-stage discussions, behind-the-scenes stories and themed experiences dedicated to the world of Turkish series.

DiziCon Sofia bears the official English name The Turkish Series Fan Convention and was created as an international fan festival. The organizers will provide further details about the participants and the individual elements of the program.

Turkish series have maintained a strong interest among Bulgarian audiences and in recent years have become a recognizable part of television content in the country. The new festival will give viewers the opportunity to come together around their favorite productions and learn more about the stories behind them.

The first edition of DiziCon Sofia will last two days. The venue has already been determined – Hall 3 of the National Palace of Culture, while the remaining details will be announced in stages.