Artist Boris Rezov, the doyen of Pazardzhik, dies

Artist Boris Rezov has died at the age of 96 – the doyen of Pazardzhik’s artists and one of the city’s most recognisable figures in cultural life.

The news of his death was announced by the „Stanislav Dospevski“ Art Gallery, which preserves a valuable collection of his works.

„The doyen of Pazardzhik’s artists, Boris Rezov – Uncle Bore, has died. He left a lasting mark on Bulgarian visual art. The „Stanislav Dospevski“ Art Gallery owns a valuable collection of his works. Farewell, Uncle Bore!“

In his youth, Boris Rezov worked in the studio of Dimitar Kazakov-Neron, with whom he was also connected by a close family friendship. His association with one of Bulgaria’s most significant artists further underscores Rezov’s place in the artistic history of Pazardzhik.

Art between drawing and painting

From a stylistic point of view, Boris Rezov’s body of work is diverse. He worked in two main fields – drawing and painting, developing his own style and a varied artistic language over the years.

His works are part of the collection of the „Stanislav Dospevski“ Art Gallery, where they remain as a testament to his decades-long presence in the city’s cultural life.

With the death of Boris Rezov, Pazardzhik has lost an artist whose life and work were permanently connected to the local artistic community.

Source: marica.bg