The Philippines win the first “Eurovision Asia”

The Philippines won the first edition of “Eurovision Asia”. Karmel triumphed with the song “Sobra-Sobra” after receiving 93 points from the national juries and 118 points from the public vote.

The historic final took place in Bangkok, Thailand, on the stage of the One Bangkok Forum. Representatives of 11 countries competed in the contest – Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Mongolia, Bhutan, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Thailand, South Korea, Nepal and Malaysia.

Combined vote determined the winner

The final ranking was determined through a combined vote. The national juries accounted for 50% of the score, while the remaining 50% depended on the public vote. Viewers from around the world were able to take part, but they were not allowed to support the representative of their own country.

Karmel won both the jury vote and the public vote. His victory also secured him a spot as the first guest performer at “Eurovision 2027” in Burgas.

DARA was among the special guests

Among the special guests at the first edition were Bulgarian singer DARA and Thai singer and actor Jeff Satur. DARA performed a special version of “Bangaranga” – the song with which she won “Eurovision” in Vienna in May 2026. She also performed her newly released song “Bad Idea”.

“Eurovision Asia” is a new international music competition created in the format of the European “Eurovision”. Its first edition was held under the slogan “Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights of Bangkok 2026”.

China and Japan may participate in 2027

China and Japan held talks about taking part in the first contest, but were unable to join. According to executive producer Asaf Blecher, negotiations with the broadcasters in both countries continued after the preparation deadline had passed.

“I am very, very optimistic” that both China and Japan will take part in the 2027 edition, Asaf Blecher said.

The Asian version of the competition will also differ from the European one in its hosting rules. The winning country will not automatically be granted the right to organise the following edition.