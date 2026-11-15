Burgas Theatre presents “The Seagull” in Sofia

Burgas Drama Theatre “Adriana Budevska” is presenting Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull” at the Bulgarian Army Theatre in Sofia. The production is directed by Boil Banov, with set design by Yuliana Voykova–Nayman.

The production offers a contemporary interpretation of the classic text. The visual environment has been created to establish a distinctive atmosphere on stage and support the characters’ story, the team of Burgas Drama Theatre says.

Love, Art and the Search for Meaning

At the centre of the production are characters who find themselves prisoners of their dreams, fears and unrequited feelings. The story follows the human search for love, recognition and meaning, while also highlighting the difficult path of artistic aspirations.

“It is a play about love that cannot find its way, about art that demands sacrifices, and about people who continue to search for their place in the world,” the theatre’s team says.

The Sofia guest performance gives audiences in the capital the opportunity to see a production by Burgas Drama Theatre devoted to one of Anton Chekhov’s best-known works.

Source: bta.bg