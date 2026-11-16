Ilia Lukov: One Bulgarian heart was beating in Taraclia

In the hall of the Stepan Tanov District House of Culture in Taraclia, Bulgarian folk music brought together 149 children and young people from Moldova and Ukraine. On November 14, the gala concert of the 9th International Vocal Competition for Young Performers “Oblache le byalo – 2026” was held there, with folk singer Ilia Lukov as a special guest.

The programme featured 77 solo performers aged between 5 and 25, as well as three choirs comprising a total of 72 children. Twenty-five teachers and music directors from various towns and villages in Moldova and Ukraine worked on their preparation. At the end of the event, 37 awards were presented.

Songs from both sides of the Prut

The competition is organised by the Education Department of Taraclia District in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria. The initiative is aimed at preserving and promoting Bulgarian folk songs, folklore and the Bulgarian language among young people from Bulgarian communities.

Among the official guests were Bulgaria’s ambassador to Moldova, Maya Dobreva, the chairman of Taraclia District, Lazar Dermenzhi, representatives of the local authorities and educational and cultural institutions, as well as lecturers from the Taraclia branch of the Angel Kanchev University of Ruse.

The choirs held a special place in the programme, including the Rodolyubets choir from the village of Valya Perzhey. The young performers presented Bulgarian folk songs passed down through generations in their families and communities.

“One great, shared Bulgarian heart”

Ilia Lukov performed some of his songs and then took the stage together with the participants for the final musical segment. After the concert, the singer described the meeting as deeply emotional.

“Every time I set foot on Bessarabian soil and take the stage here, I am overcome by a special emotion. But what I saw and felt at the Stepan Tanov District House of Culture touched the most intimate strings of my soul,” Ilia Lukov said.

He pointed out that some of the participants are only five years old, yet are already performing Bulgarian songs before an audience. According to Lukov, the singing together at the end of the concert erased the sense of distance between Bessarabia and Bulgaria.

“When we sang the final songs together, the borders and distances seemed to disappear – one great, shared Bulgarian heart was beating in the hall, forever connected to Mother Bulgaria,” the singer said.

The ninth edition of “Oblache le byalo” continues the tradition of having Bulgarian folk songs performed by the youngest members of the communities in Moldova and Ukraine. With Lukov’s participation, the finale turned the competition into more than just a contest: it became a meeting between generations preserving the musical memory of Bulgarians outside Bulgaria.