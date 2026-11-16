Phil Collins tearfully thanks his children during his induction into the Hall of Fame

Phil Collins was moved to tears amid the audience’s thunderous applause after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. The 75-year-old musician appeared on stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with the help of two canes, while among the guests was his daughter Lily Collins, known for her role in the series “Emily in Paris.”

Collins is already a member of the Hall of Fame as part of Genesis, which was honored in 2010. The new recognition is for his solo career, associated with hits such as “In the Air Tonight” and “One More Night.”

In his speech, the musician spoke about his five children and admitted that things had not always been easy for them because of him. “They are all incredibly talented, and I made growing up more difficult for them. I love them. I love you to death,” he said.

Collins also thanked his three former wives, whom he said had loved him over the years and given him five children. He also mentioned his assistant, manager Tony Smith, Ahmet and Nesuhi Ertegun of Atlantic Records, and Virgin Records founder Richard Branson.

“You Haven’t Heard the Last of Me Yet”

Phil Collins has not performed on stage since 2022 because of long-term health problems and mobility difficulties. Nevertheless, he left open the possibility of working on music again.

“You haven’t heard the last of me yet. I can promise you that,” Collins said.

The musician said that his assistant had played an important role in changing his lifestyle. “I’m not joking when I say that without her I wouldn’t be here. I’d be in a box six feet underground,” he said.

Travis Barker of Blink-182 inducted Collins into the Hall of Fame. He emphasized that the Briton had achieved rare success both as a drummer and as a singer with hits during the 1980s. Barker specifically highlighted the drum break in “In the Air Tonight.”

After the speech, Cynthia Erivo performed a slowed-down version of the song, while Barker played the iconic drum part. The performance was one of the highlights of the ceremony.

Lily Collins: “We Couldn’t Be Prouder”

Lily Collins was by her father’s side both on the red carpet and in the venue. After the ceremony, she described the evening as extremely important for the family and wrote that her earliest and most precious memories were connected to her father’s music.

“Seeing him on stage, embracing all the love, support and recognition in the room after everything he has been through, is indescribable. No one deserves this more. We couldn’t be prouder,” she wrote.

Among the other honorees at the ceremony were Queen Latifah, Oasis, MC Lyte and Sade. Phil Collins ended his speech by thanking Eric Clapton and Robert Plant, whom he described as his heroes.