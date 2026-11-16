Grammy nominations announced today: DARA is a contender in four categories

DARA and her winning hit „Bangaranga“ are waiting to find out whether they will be among the nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards. The pop singer has been entered for consideration in the “Best New Artist” category, while the song is competing in three more categories – “Record of the Year,” “Song of the Year” and “Best Pop Solo Performance.”

It is important to note that an entry for consideration does not mean a nomination. It allows Recording Academy members to review the respective song or artist and vote in the first round. The official nominations for the 2027 Grammys will be announced on November 16.

“Record of the Year” recognizes the overall recording, including the performance, production and technical work. “Song of the Year” is an award for the music and lyric writers, while “Best Pop Solo Performance” focuses on the performer.

The entry for “Best New Artist” is for DARA. “Bangaranga” was written by Dimitris Kontopoulos, Kristian Tarcha, known as Monoar, Ann Judith Stokke Wik and Darina Yotova. The recording was produced by Monoar and Dimitris Kontopoulos.

“The full list of nominations will be published following the presentation of the nominees,” the Recording Academy announced.

DARA has marked the most successful year of her career. It comes after Bulgaria’s biggest success in the history of Eurovision. With “Bangaranga,” the singer won the 2026 contest after the song was selected through a national selection process.

So far, the Bulgarian name associated with the greatest success at the Grammy Awards is “The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices.” In 1990, the choir won the award for Best Traditional Folk Recording for the album “The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices, Volume Two.” That same year, the Bulgarian band FSB was recognized for its work on the arrangement and production of “Cielito Lindo.”

The first round of voting for this year’s nominations took place from October 12 to 22. If DARA or “Bangaranga” make the final list, the winners will be determined at the ceremony in Los Angeles on February 7, 2027.