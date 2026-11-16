Legendary Eric Clapton to Perform in Bulgaria for the First Time

Eric Clapton will perform his first concert in Bulgaria on May 7, 2027. The legendary guitarist will perform at Arena 8888 Sofia at the invitation of Fest Team.

Presale for members of Clapton’s fan club begins on November 18 at 11:00 a.m. One day later, on November 19 at 12:00 p.m., ticket sales open for Fest Club members. General sales begin on November 20 at 12:00 p.m. through the ticketstation.bg network. Prices start at €99.

The concert in Bulgaria is part of Eric Clapton’s European program for 2027. After Sofia, the musician will take the stage in Birmingham on May 17, followed by four concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 20, 21, 23 and 24.

Clapton has never performed in Bulgaria before. The upcoming appearance will be part of a career spanning more than six decades and including work with The Yardbirds and Cream, as well as a successful solo career.

The Road to Escondido: Enhanced Edition will be released on November 20 - an expanded edition marking the 20th anniversary of Clapton’s collaborative album with J.J. Cale. The original recording dates from 2006, while the new version adds three previously unreleased songs from the sessions at the time: Wrong No More, I Got To Find My Baby and Roll On.

The release also includes three live recordings from Live in San Diego - Who Am I Telling You?, Anyway The Wind Blows and Don’t Cry Sister. The album will be released as a double CD.

A remastered and expanded version of Riding with the King - Eric Clapton and B.B. King’s collaborative album - will also be released on December 4. The release will mark the 100th anniversary of B.B. King’s birth and will be offered as a double-disc collector’s vinyl edition.

Eric Clapton is the only musician to have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three times - as a member of The Yardbirds, as a member of Cream and as a solo artist. He has won 17 Grammy Awards.

Among his best-known songs are Layla, Wonderful Tonight and Tears in Heaven, as well as his versions of J.J. Cale’s Cocaine and After Midnight. The Road to Escondido won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2008.