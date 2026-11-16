Bulgaria has recovered a 17th-century reliquary stolen in 1999 from the Bachkovo Monastery of the Dormition of the Mother of God. The reliquary was discovered in Estonia, where it was due to be offered at auction. The item bears a donor inscription linking it to the Bachkovo Holy Monastery.

The alert about the planned sale was submitted in May 2026 to the Main Directorate „Inspectorate for the Protection of Cultural Heritage“ at the Ministry of Culture. Action was subsequently taken to stop the transaction and establish the provenance of the cultural artefact.

The Estonian National Heritage Board, specialised directorates of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office worked on the case. The Bulgarian authorities presented evidence of the reliquary’s provenance and its illegal export, which was accepted by the Estonian authorities.

The return took place on 11 November in Tallinn as part of an international operation and in execution of a European Investigation Order issued by Bulgaria. The cultural artefact was received by a Bulgarian delegation including Alexander Traykov, Director General of the Main Directorate „Inspectorate for the Protection of Cultural Heritage“, Chief Commissioner Boyan Raev, Chief Inspector Viktor Kirev and Inspector Vyara Vuchkova.

„The operation was led by the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office, Eurojust and the competent law enforcement authorities of Estonia,“ the Ministry of Culture said.

The ministry thanked the person who submitted the alert, Marilin Mikerson, Director of the Estonian National Heritage Board, as well as the Estonian Border Guard and the country’s police for their assistance in returning the item.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg