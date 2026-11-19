In Bucharest, the paper is published under the name „Svoboda“, embodying one of the most important ideas of the Bulgarian National Revival – that political independence must be transformed from a dream into a goal. On November 7, 1869, according to the old-style calendar, Lyuben Karavelov publishes the first issue of the newspaper, which soon becomes a platform for the Bulgarian revolutionary emigration.

The publication is associated with the Bulgarian Revolutionary Central Committee and follows not only political events, but also foreign policy, education and culture. Its pages feature correspondence, articles on the situation of the Bulgarians, literary texts and material on public life.

The Newspaper That Brought Karavelov and Botev Together

Lyuben Karavelov is the editor around whom the publication’s work is organized. Hristo Botev also takes an active part in preparing the newspaper. Other contributors include Vasil Levski, Stefan Stambolov, Dimitar Tsenovich, Ivan Karshovski and Ivan Vazov.

In the very first issue, Karavelov formulates the publication’s direction:

„The purpose of „Svoboda“ is to defend Bulgarian interests and to show the Bulgarian people the path they must follow in order to achieve their political independence.“

This is not merely a political newspaper. Karavelov publishes around 150 poems in it, as well as many of his works of fiction. Thus, „Svoboda“ combines journalism, literature and educational work at a time when the printed word is one of the few means of building a shared national consciousness.

From „Svoboda“ to „Nezavisimost“

Following the death of Vasil Levski and the changes within the revolutionary emigration, the publication continues its life under a new name. From February 23, 1873, the newspaper is published as „Nezavisimost“.

It retains its political character, but also remains a literary stage for authors who would later occupy a central place in Bulgarian culture and politics. Its pages bring together the voices of Karavelov, Botev, Stambolov, Levski and Vazov – figures with differing views, but united by their aspiration for free social development.

The last issue of „Nezavisimost“ is published on October 24, 1874, according to the new-style calendar, or October 12 according to the old-style calendar. With it, the history of the publication that began five years earlier as „Svoboda“ comes to an end.

The newspaper remains important not only as an organ of the revolutionary emigration, but also as a place where political journalism, literature and education become part of the same national cause.

Sources: old-news.bnr.bg, parallel43.bg, newspaper.kultura.bg