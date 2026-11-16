The Wait Is Over! Robert Pattinson Is the New James Bond

Robert Pattinson has been chosen as the next James Bond. The 40-year-old British actor will succeed Daniel Craig as Agent 007, Amazon MGM Studios announced.

“I am delighted to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond,” the studio said.

Pattinson will appear in the next film in the series, after Craig concluded his run with “No Time to Die” in 2021. So far, neither the title nor the release date of the new production has been announced.

A New Chapter for Agent 007

The choice places Pattinson at the helm of one of the longest-running film franchises. James Bond’s adventures began in 1962, when Sean Connery brought the secret agent to the big screen.

Since then, the 007 films have become some of the highest-grossing productions in Hollywood history. According to figures cited by Reuters, the franchise has generated more than 7 billion U.S. dollars in worldwide ticket sales.

Bond’s image is associated with British espionage, elegant tuxedos, cars, action scenes and the traditional martini. Pattinson will be the next actor to bring his own face to the character.

From “Twilight” and “The Batman” to 007

Pattinson gained worldwide popularity for his role as Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” series. He later established himself in more diverse productions, including “The Batman,” and in 2026 he appeared in “The Odyssey” and “Primetime.”

The new film will be the first in which Pattinson plays James Bond. His selection puts an end to speculation surrounding Daniel Craig’s successor, but details about the plot, shooting schedule and premiere have still not been announced.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, theguardian.com