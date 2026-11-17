Bulgarian pop star DARA was left out of the official nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards, which were announced on November 16, 2026. The singer had a chance to make the shortlist in four categories, but her name did not appear on the final list released by the Recording Academy. Meanwhile, Beyoncé achieved another historic feat, becoming the first artist to receive 100 nominations for the most prestigious honors in the music industry.

DARA took part in the preliminary nomination process with the song “Bangaranga,” which brought Bulgaria its first victory at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2026. The composition was submitted for the Record of the Year and Song of the Year awards, while the performer herself was competing for a place in the Best Pop Solo Performance and Best New Artist categories.

The submissions were made following an initiative by a professional member of the Recording Academy, who contacted the singer’s team. Although “Bangaranga” went through the submission process, the song did not receive enough support in the voting to reach the final nominations.

This, however, does not change the fact that taking part in the process represents an important step in the Bulgarian performer’s international career. Submitting an entry for the Grammys does not automatically mean a nomination, as the final selection is made by the Academy’s voting members.

The major news from the announcement of the nominations concerns Beyoncé. The American singer received her 100th nomination thanks to the song “Morning Dew (Donk),” which will compete in the Best R&B Solo Performance category.

With this, the 45-year-old star cemented her status as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. Beyoncé also holds the record for the most awards won – 35. In 2025, she finally received the long-awaited Album of the Year award for her country project “Cowboy Carter.”

The real sensation among this year’s contenders, however, is British singer RAYE, who tops the rankings with an impressive 11 nominations. In doing so, she equaled Beyoncé’s record for the most nominations received by a woman at a single ceremony.

RAYE will compete for some of the most important honors, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Her success is linked to the album “This Music May Contain Hope,” which received widespread acclaim.

Spanish singer Rosalía ranks second in the number of nominations with nine, thanks to the project “LUX.” Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert each received seven nominations.

Also among the contenders for Album of the Year are Taylor Swift with “The Life of a Showgirl,” Bruno Mars with “The Romantic” and Olivia Dean with “The Art of Loving.”

The strong presence of women in the main categories is particularly striking. Seven of the eight albums nominated for the most prestigious award are by female performers, making this year’s race one of the most interesting in terms of women’s presence in contemporary music.

One of the biggest surprises is the absence of Harry Styles, whose fourth studio album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.” received no nominations. Ed Sheeran’s “Play” and Justin Bieber’s “Swag II” were also left without recognition.

New to this year’s edition is the introduction of five additional categories, including an award for Best Asian Pop Performance. The decision sparked discussions in the music industry, including over how performers from different music markets are evaluated.

The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles. It will then become clear whether RAYE will turn her record number of nominations into victories and whether Beyoncé will add another award to her impressive collection.

For Bulgaria, this year’s race ends without a nomination for DARA, but the performer’s international breakthrough and her success at Eurovision remain important achievements for Bulgarian pop music.