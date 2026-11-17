Dolly Parton received three posthumous nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards. The names of the nominees were announced on November 16, less than three months after the legendary singer died at the age of 80.

Parton was nominated twice in the category for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group. One nomination is for Zac Brown Band’s song “Butterfly,” on which she appears. The other is for a new version of her 1977 hit “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” recorded with Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire. The Recording Academy’s official list names all five performers as joint nominees.

The third nomination is in the category for Best Audio Recording of a Book, Narration or Storytelling. It is for the audiobook of Parton’s memoir “Star of the Show: My Life on Stage,” published in November 2025. With the new nominations, her total number of Grammy nominations has reached 58, while she has won 10 awards.

The new version of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” was released in January 2026. Proceeds from the song and music video are intended to support childhood cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

“Being nominated alongside her, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire for ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ is a beautiful way to honor her enormous heart,” Miley Cyrus wrote.

Miley added that Dolly “never made music for the recognition,” but to make the world happier through her songs. The two are godmother and goddaughter and have worked together on several musical projects.

The 69th Grammy Awards will be presented on February 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The winners will be determined after the final voting, which will run from December 10, 2026, to January 7, 2027.

Dolly Parton died on August 25, 2026, in Nashville after a brief battle with cancer, her publicist announced. Other recipients of posthumous nominations for 2027 include actor Tim Curry, for the audiobook of his memoirs, and soul performer D’Angelo, for his appearance on the song “This Woman” by Busta Rhymes and J Dilla.