On screen, he often enters as someone who disrupts the balance – with a sharp line, an unusual gesture or a smile concealing something unpredictable. On November 17, Danny DeVito turns 82, and his name continues to hold a place simultaneously in the history of American comedy, auteur cinema and contemporary television series.

He was born in 1944 in Neptune, New Jersey. His full name is Daniel Michael DeVito Jr. His first major steps came on stage, but his breakthrough arrived in 1975 with “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” in which he played a patient in a psychiatric hospital. The film won the five major Academy Awards and put DeVito on Hollywood’s map.

Louie De Palma turns him into a star

His true television fame came with “Taxi.” In the series, DeVito played Louie De Palma – a crude, domineering and comic dispatcher who turned the small screen into his own territory. The role earned him Emmy and Golden Globe awards, and was followed by a series of memorable film appearances.

DeVito appeared in “Romancing the Stone,” “Ruthless People,” “Twins,” “The War of the Roses,” “Batman Returns” and “Matilda.” In Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns,” he created his own version of the Penguin – grotesque, aggressive and tragic at the same time. In the 1996 film “Matilda,” he was the director, producer and performer of the role of Harry Wormwood.

Actor, director and producer

Behind the camera, DeVito directed “Throw Momma from the Train,” “The War of the Roses” and “Hoffa.” As a producer, he was involved in the making of “Pulp Fiction,” “Gattaca,” “Man on the Moon” and “Erin Brockovich.” In this way, his career gradually moved beyond the confines of the comedy actor and became a matter of working on entire film projects.

Since 2006, he has also been part of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” where he plays Frank Reynolds. His character is one of the series’ most unpredictable figures – cynical, unscrupulous and often absurd. His participation shows that DeVito does not rely solely on the roles that made him famous in the 1980s and 1990s.

82 years old and new projects

In October 2026, DeVito received the honorary award at the Sitges Festival, where he presented “Drag” – a horror black comedy starring his daughter Lucy DeVito. We are also set to see him in the fourth film in the “Jumanji” series, scheduled for release around Christmas. At the same time, he is preparing a concert presentation of “Matilda” with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

“If you want it, go after it. Never take ‘no’ for an answer. One door closes, another one opens,” DeVito told El País.

At 82, he continues to move between genres, roles and formats. From the small-time dispatcher in “Taxi” to the director of “Matilda” and Frank Reynolds – Danny DeVito remains recognizable not because of a single character, but because of his ability to make every subsequent character his own.

Sources: apnews.com, elpais.com, static.rottentomatoes.com