Phil Collins has not ruled out the possibility of performing on stage again and recording new music. The 75-year-old musician made the statements after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in Los Angeles.

“I’m not good at doing nothing,” Collins told reporters backstage. He added that a conversation with his children about a possible return to performing had sparked enthusiasm both in them and in him. “It’s not out of the question that I might do a few concerts,” the musician said.

The drums will probably remain in the past

Collins, however, drew a clear distinction between a possible return to the stage and playing the drums. “As far as playing live is concerned, my days as a drummer are probably over,” he said.

The musician has not performed on stage since 2022. His health forced him to end his active performances, and at the ceremony in Los Angeles he moved around with the help of two canes. Despite this, Collins told the audience: “I’m really not as bad as I look. I’m much better.”

“The door is not closed”

Collins said he wants to return to his home studio in Switzerland, where he operates the equipment himself. He is considering working with musicians from his longtime band and creating songs that would be good enough for audiences to hear.

“It’s a work in progress,” the singer said. In another statement, he added: “You haven’t heard the last of me, I can promise you that.” At present, no specific dates have been announced for a tour, concert or new album.

Health problems remain decisive

In conversations over the past few days, Collins said that he had spent an extended period in hospitals and requires constant assistance from a nurse. According to information he shared with “The Independent,” his health problems include the consequences of a serious spinal injury, type 2 diabetes and organ damage.

The singer said that at one point he did not believe he would survive, let alone tour again. His latest statements show a desire to return to music, but do not constitute an announcement of a new tour or a confirmed concert plan.

Sources: abcnews.com, apnews.com, independent.co.uk