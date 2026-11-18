A painting by Wassily Kandinsky was sold for $85.78 million at a Christie’s auction in New York, setting a new auction record for the artist. The price of „Betonte Ecken“ was $74 million, with the remainder made up of the buyer’s premium. The work was among the leading lots in the evening sale of 20th-century art.

„Betonte Ecken“ was painted in 1922–1923, during the period when Kandinsky taught at the Bauhaus. The oil painting on canvas measures 130 by 130 centimeters. Its presale estimate was between $60 million and $80 million. The previous record for Kandinsky was $44.8 million for „Murnau mit Kirche II“, sold by Sotheby’s in 2023.

The painting is also connected to the history of the Guggenheim Museum, whose collection once included the work. Before the sale, Christie’s presented it as a work from the artist’s key period, influenced by the idea of unity between color, form, music and movement.

Mexico requested documents for a Kahlo painting

At the same evening sale, Christie’s was due to offer Frida Kahlo’s „Congress of the Peoples for Peace“. The 1952 painting was estimated at between $2.5 million and $3.5 million, but was withdrawn after intervention by Mexican authorities.

Mexico’s National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature requested full information from Christie’s about the work’s provenance and ownership. The request is based on Article 26 of Mexico’s law on archaeological, artistic and historic monuments, as well as on the status of Kahlo’s works as artistic monuments.

INBAL states that Frida Kahlo donated the painting to the Congress of Peace and that it left Mexico more than three decades before the 1984 decree that declared her work protected artistic heritage. According to the institute, the sale of such works is not prohibited, but their permanent export from Mexico is restricted.

The painting’s provenance, however, remains disputed. The „Let’s Protect the Gelman Collection“ collective claims that the work was included in Diego Rivera’s 1957 inventory and belonged to the legacy left to the Mexican people through Casa Azul. On the other hand, information associated with Christie’s and Sotheby’s catalogues indicates that the painting was shown in Vienna in 1952, returned to Mexico in 1953, and that its traceable history then has a gap until an exhibition in Spain in 1997.

Christie’s confirmed the withdrawal of the work. „In cooperation with the seller, we decided to temporarily withdraw the painting so that additional research could be carried out. We hope to sell it at a later stage,“ a spokesperson for the auction house told EFE.

Mexican authorities continue to monitor the case together with the foundation that manages the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo museums. No new sale date has been announced so far.

Sources: news.artnet.com, efe.com, elpais.com