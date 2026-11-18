The gala premiere of “The Shepherd” was held – the first Bulgarian feature film dedicated to the life of Saint John of Rila, which will hit cinemas across the country on Friday, November 20, 2026. The film is inspired by the saint’s hagiographies and recreates Bulgaria at the end of the 9th century, combining a historical narrative with themes of faith, human trials, choice and spiritual growth.

“Today, we are witnessing a remarkable moment that will remain in the history of Bulgarian cinema with the premiere of the first feature film dedicated to the life and work of Bulgaria’s heavenly protector – the miracle-working Saint John of Rila. And this is happening in the year in which we mark 1,150 years since his birth and 1,080 years since his repose.

As Bulgaria’s largest producer of television films, BNT has always sought to consistently invest in the creation of film productions featuring a diversity of ideas, themes and genres. As a public-service media outlet, we have a mission to support projects dedicated to significant historical figures and events – “The Shepherd” is one such film, Miladin Gergov, director of TVF “Screen Studios” at Bulgarian National Television, said during the premiere.

“We created “The Shepherd” with the conviction that the story of Saint John of Rila deserves our full dedication. We spared no effort to convey the spiritual depth of his journey and pay tribute to the saint whom we honor as Bulgaria’s heavenly protector. This is a film for everyone. One does not have to be religious to understand John’s choice. In his story, we can recognize what it costs to follow the path we feel is our own – how much willpower, discipline and perseverance are needed to remain faithful to that choice, and how much confidence it takes to continue when the path becomes difficult,” said “The Shepherd” director Milena Andonova.

The film’s crew, representatives of cultural and public life, and guests attended the premiere, where they had the opportunity to be the first to see the story of Bulgaria’s heavenly protector, told through his human journey – from childhood to his choice of a life as a hermit.

“The Shepherd” was produced by Proventus film company in co-production with Bulgarian National Television and was made with the support of the National Film Center. The director of “The Shepherd” is Milena Andonova, the cinematographer is Rali Ralchev, and the music is by Konstantin Tzekov. The screenplay was written by Milena and Nevena Andonova. The lead role is played by Deyan Zhekov, while the cast also includes Georgi Tenev, Rusi Chanev, Elena Telbis, Petar Dochev, Valentin Ganev and others.