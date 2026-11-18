bTV’s “120 Minutes” host Svetoslav Ivanov won the “Point of View” award at the Grazia Men Awards ceremony in Sofia. He received the award from Yulia Malinova, host of “Before Noon”.

“What I can wish men, especially in Bulgaria, is to take care of their families, to take care of their loved ones and to respect everyone around them,” said Svetoslav Ivanov. He added that he would like men to go through life “with strength, reason and a slight smile”.

Another award for a bTV host

The second edition of the Grazia Men Awards brought together popular figures from various fields, who received recognition in separate categories.

Among those honored was Alexander Kadiev, host of bTV’s “Who Wants to Know?”. He received the award in the Man of Many Talents category.

Kadiev said that he also accepts the award as a responsibility. “I am glad that people have decided that I am this person,” he said upon receiving the award.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg