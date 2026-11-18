Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev will present the annual “Golden Age” awards to 50 artists, cultural figures and organizations. The ceremony will take place on November 18 at 1:00 p.m. in the Ballroom of the National Gallery – The Palace in Sofia. The event is dedicated to November 1 – the Day of the National Revival Leaders.

Those honored include artists and performers, community cultural and academic figures, people of letters and cultural organizations from various fields of the arts. The awards are presented for contributions to the development of Bulgarian culture and spirituality.

The Ballroom of the National Gallery – The Palace is located at 1 Knyaz Alexander I Square. The “Golden Age” awards are traditional honors of the Ministry of Culture, presented for significant contributions to the country’s cultural and spiritual life.

Sources: dariknews.bg, bgnes.bg