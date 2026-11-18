“Shepherd” was presented at a gala premiere – the first Bulgarian feature film dedicated to the life of St. John of Rila, which will hit cinemas across the country on Friday, November 20, 2026. The film is inspired by the saint’s hagiographies and recreates Bulgaria at the end of the 9th century, combining the historical narrative with themes of faith, human trials, choice and spiritual growth.

“Today, we are witnessing a remarkable moment that will remain in the history of Bulgarian cinema with the premiere of the first feature film dedicated to the life and work of the heavenly protector of Bulgaria – the miracle-worker St. John of Rila. And this is happening in a year in which we mark 1,150 years since his birth and 1,080 years since his passing.

As the largest producer of television films in Bulgaria, BNT has always sought to consistently invest in the production of films featuring a diversity of ideas, themes and genres. As a public media outlet, we have a mission to support projects about significant historical figures and events – the film “Shepherd” is one such project,” Miladin Gergov, director of TVF “Screen Studios” at the Bulgarian National Television, said during the premiere.

“We created “Shepherd” with the conviction that the story of St. John of Rila deserves our full dedication. We spared no effort to convey the spiritual depth of his journey and pay tribute to the saint whom we honor as the heavenly protector of Bulgaria. This is a film for everyone. You do not have to be religious to understand John’s choice. In his story, we can recognize what it costs to follow the path that you feel is your own – how much willpower, discipline and perseverance are needed to remain true to that choice, and how much confidence it takes to continue when the path becomes difficult,” said “Shepherd” director Milena Andonova.

The film’s team, representatives of cultural and public life, and guests attended the premiere. They had the opportunity to be the first to see the story of Bulgaria’s heavenly protector, told through his human journey – from childhood to his choice of a hermit’s life.

The film “Shepherd” was produced by Proventus Film House in co-production with the Bulgarian National Television and was made with the support of the National Film Center. “Shepherd” is directed by Milena Andonova, the cinematographer is Rali Ralchev, and the music is by Konstantin Tsekov. The screenplay was written by Milena and Nevena Andonova. Deyan Zhekov plays the lead role, while the cast also includes Georgi Tenev, Rusi Chanev, Elena Telbis, Petar Dochev, Valentin Ganev and others.