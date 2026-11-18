A painting by Georgia O'Keeffe, believed to have been lost for decades, was sold at auction in New York for $4,878,000. The landscape painting „Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I“ was created in 1930 and was offered by the auction house „Christie’s“.

The buyer was not disclosed. The sale took place on November 17 as part of the evening auction of 20th-century art in New York, the Associated Press and „Christie’s“ reported.

The painting had been stored behind coats and boxes

The work was discovered in a wardrobe in an apartment in Manhattan. In 2022, a woman in her 90s casually told her niece: „By the way, there’s a Georgia O'Keeffe in the wardrobe.“

The family believes that the painting was a graduation gift. The woman’s mother bought it in 1963 from a New York gallery for $3,800.

The work was displayed in the apartment in the East Village for years. In the mid-1980s, however, the owner noticed that one of the guests was showing unusually strong interest in the painting. She then put it away in the wardrobe, where it remained behind coats and boxes.

When the family took the work out this year, characteristic O'Keeffe features were identified, including her distinctive mark on the back—a star with her initials written in the center. The details were published by the Associated Press and „The Washington Post“.

Part of a series connected to New Mexico

„Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I“ is an oil painting measuring 25.4 by 61 centimeters. According to „Christie’s“, it is probably the first of three paintings depicting Mount Lobo in northern New Mexico.

The existence of the work was known from a photograph taken in 1931, but its whereabouts remained unknown until its discovery in Manhattan. The second painting in the series is held by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The third was part of the Rockefeller family collection for many years.

O'Keeffe settled in New Mexico and spent decades there. She maintained a home and studio in Abiquiu, as well as a summer residence near the Ghost Ranch. The artist, known for her paintings of flowers and landscapes of the American Southwest, died in 1986 at the age of 98.

Sources: apnews.com, washingtonpost.com