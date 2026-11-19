A painting by Vincent van Gogh was sold for a record $190.4 million at a Sotheby’s auction in New York. “Blossoming Chestnut Trees” achieved the highest price ever paid at auction for a work by the Dutch artist.

The work, known by its original title Châtaigniers en fleurs, appeared at auction for the first time. It is also the second-most expensive painting ever sold by Sotheby’s, after Gustav Klimt’s portrait of Elisabeth Lederer, which was bought a year ago for $236.4 million.

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A landscape from the final months of Van Gogh’s life

Van Gogh painted “Blossoming Chestnut Trees” in 1890, during the final two months of his life. This took place shortly after he was discharged from the psychiatric clinic in Saint-Rémy. The artist settled in Auvers-sur-Oise, northwest of Paris, where he created some of his best-known late works.

According to Sotheby’s, this period was “the most intense and expressive period of his career”. The painting is part of a collection of 12 works, most of which have never been shown before, also including works by Paul Cézanne and Claude Monet.

Agreement ends dispute over provenance

The sale was called into question because of the painting’s history during the Nazi regime. The heirs of Samuel Fischer, a German publisher of Jewish origin, said that the family had been forced to sell the work in 1936 because of Nazi persecution and their expulsion from Berlin.

The Blavier family acquired the painting in 1975. On the eve of the auction, Sotheby’s announced that an agreement had been reached between all of Samuel Fischer’s legal heirs and the Blavier family. The financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“In recognition of this work’s complex history during the Nazi regime and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust, the two families have reached a mutually satisfactory agreement,” Sotheby’s said.

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Fischer’s heirs expressed gratitude for the “trust, honest negotiations and cooperation” with Sotheby’s and the Blavier family. They said the agreement acknowledges the family’s suffering during the Nazi era and pays tribute to Gisela Berman Fischer.

Samuel Fischer’s granddaughter campaigned for many years for the return of works that had belonged to the family. One of them was a painting by Camille Pissarro, stolen by the Nazis in 1938 from the family home in Vienna. In 2008, she won a court case for the work’s restitution, and a year later it was sold at auction for $2.2 million.