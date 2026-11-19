A fundraising campaign for the renovation, restoration and modernization of the National Library “St. St. Cyril and Methodius” has been launched as part of an initiative dedicated to the institution’s 150th anniversary in 2028. At the same time, employees have sent a letter to the authorities over a lower-than-expected salary increase.

The main goal of the campaign is to repair the leaking roof and the building’s dilapidated interior. The restoration of the entrance and interior doors, renovation of the plumbing and electrical systems, and modernization of the storage facilities are also planned. The building has been a cultural heritage monument since 1978.

“The main goal is to renovate the library building. You know that the roof of the National Library is leaking, and the interior is quite worn out,” said the library’s director, Associate Professor Dr. Kalina Ivanova. She noted that capital funding, earmarked in the 2027 budget, is also needed, as well as the recruitment of young specialists.

Millions of documents remain unresearched

The National Library houses nearly 10 million library items. These include around 3 million documents, manuscripts and early printed books that arrived in Bulgaria nearly a century ago. Some of the materials have still not been studied because of their vast volume and the lack of sufficient specialists.

The “Oriental Collections” Department houses the third-largest Ottoman archive in the world. Among the documents is the firman that, in 1836, authorized Dobri Zhelyazkov to open the first Bulgarian factory in Sliven.

“One of the reasons it has still not been fully catalogued, inventoried and brought into scholarly use is, first, the vast volume, and second, the lack of staff,” said Associate Professor Hristiyan Atanasov, chief archivist at the “Oriental Collections” Department.

The Bulgarian Historical Archive also houses an original circular from the general staff of the Ilinden–Preobrazhenie Uprising in Bitola. The document announces the beginning of the uprising.

Employees call for higher salaries

More than 200 library employees have sent a letter to the authorities. According to Gancho Ganchev, chairman of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) branch at the National Library, salaries were increased by 1% last year, while the highest salaries for specialists remain below €1,000.

“The actual figure is this— a 3.9% increase in the library’s budget, but that is for the library’s entire budget; don’t think it is for salaries,” Ganchev said.

He said the overall increase also includes costs for electricity, heating and the minimum wage. Employees are calling for better funding that would allow both decent pay and the preservation of the institution’s expert capacity.

Donations to the campaign can be made via mobile banking to the phone number +359 87 837 9537 or to IBAN BG24UNCR70001628258322.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nationallibrary.bg, bta.bg