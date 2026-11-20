Bo Derek turns 70 on November 20, 2026, but continues to rely on a simple routine rather than strict workouts or cosmetic procedures. The actress attributes her good shape to healthy eating, swimming and staying active in her everyday life.

Derek became world-famous for her role in the 1979 film “10.” Her appearance in the film turned her into a sex symbol, while her appearance in a swimsuit led to one of the best-selling posters featuring the actress. This was followed by roles in “Tarzan, the Ape Man” in 1981 and “Bolero” in 1984.

Swimming Instead of the Gym

In an interview with Women Fitness, Derek says she swims around three times a week, but does not consider herself someone who enjoys working out. “I hate exercise and I’m pretty good at finding excuses not to do it,” she says.

The actress prefers activities that are part of her everyday routine. These include walking, looking after her dogs and horses, gardening, shopping and housework. “Life around the ranch keeps you fit. Cleaning the house can also be a good workout,” Derek explains.

This approach is related to the concept of NEAT — the energy a person expends through everyday activities other than planned exercise. For Derek, this means staying active without spending time at a gym.

Diet and Skin Care

The actress’s day starts early so she can feed the animals at her ranch near Santa Barbara. Breakfast is not her favorite meal and usually consists of oatmeal, boiled eggs or Danish pancakes.

At lunch, Derek focuses on plant-based foods and gets her protein from nuts, grains and legumes. Dinner is homemade, and for dessert she allows herself a piece of dark chocolate whenever she feels like something sweet.

Derek has never opted for plastic surgery. Although she admits that years of surfing and sailing have left signs of sun damage on her skin, she says she does not want a facelift. Instead, she uses sunscreen and applies a little foundation on top.

“On the one hand, I get credit for not having had a facelift, and on the other I hear: “Oh my God, why didn’t you do something?”, the actress says. In her view, the best way not to fixate on expectations about appearance is to have work, interests and an active life.

Life with John Corbett

Bo Derek and John Corbett have been together since 2002. The two secretly married in 2020, but the news was not made public until later. Corbett explains that after two decades together, they decided to get married so they would have at least one good memory from 2020.

Before her relationship with Corbett, Derek was married to actor and director John Derek, who died of heart failure in 1998. After his death, she did not expect to find love again. Today, she describes her relationship with Corbett as one based on attraction, closeness and a sense of humor.

Sources: dailymail.com, womenfitness.net