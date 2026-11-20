Georgi Gospodinov will receive the Jean Monnet Prize for European Literature for his novel “The Gardener and Death.” The award will be presented on November 21 in the French city of Cognac, with the ceremony forming part of the 39th European Cultural Festival.

The book has been honored in its French translation by Marie Vrinat-Nikolov. The French-language edition was published by “Gallimard.” The 2026 award marks the 32nd edition of the European literary prize.

The Writer and the French Literary Tradition

On the eve of the ceremony, Georgi Gospodinov told bTV that French literature and philosophy had played a major role in shaping him as a writer. Among the authors who have had the strongest influence on him, he names Georges Perec, Jacques Prévert, Louis Aragon and Guillaume Apollinaire.

“The experience of these books is an attempt to understand this world, which I no longer understand.”

Gospodinov describes his own books as radical in structure and as a “labyrinth of storytelling.” According to him, they are a space for reflection and an attempt to find meaning in a world that is becoming increasingly difficult to understand.

“The Gardener and Death” is a book about loss and memory, while the French edition has expanded the novel’s presence among readers outside Bulgaria. In September 2026, it was announced that this was the work to win the Jean Monnet Prize.

A New Distinction Following the International Booker

The Jean Monnet Prize is the latest major international recognition for Georgi Gospodinov. In 2023, he received the International Booker Prize for his novel “Time Shelter,” translated by Angela Rodel. It was the first time a Bulgarian writer had won the award.

Following the ceremony in France, “The Gardener and Death” will remain at the center of attention on the French literary scene through Marie Vrinat-Nikolov’s translation and the edition published by “Gallimard.”

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bta.bg