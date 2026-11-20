For decades, stone blocks built into houses, barns and dry-stone walls near the Croatian settlement of Dicmo appeared to be ordinary building material. Today, archaeologists associate them with a lost Roman triumphal arch erected in honor of Emperor Trajan around 1,900 years ago.

The discovery attracted additional attention because of the visual similarity between the reconstruction of the ancient monument and Donald Trump’s project for a new triumphal arch in Washington. In both cases, the structures are massive arches with an elaborate decorative program and symbols of power. The similarity, however, is purely visual, and there is no evidence of a historical connection between the two structures.

The arch at a crossroads near Dicmo

The archaeological site is located in the Vratnica area, where two important roads in Dalmatia intersected during the Roman era. One connected Salona, the administrative center of the province, with Aequum, while the other led to the military centers of Andetrium and Tilurium.

According to researchers, it was precisely here that the arch stood. In Roman times, the settlement was known as Decimin, from which the modern name Dicmo is derived.

Retired architect Božo Kokan collected the fragments from his family’s land for nearly half a century. More than 1,000 worked pieces of white limestone have been documented in the area. Initially, researchers believed that they might have belonged to a temple, but the shape of the elements, the decoration and fragments of a monumental inscription pointed to a freestanding triumphal arch.

The inscriptions contain the titles “Imperator” and “Germanicus,” while the style of the letters corresponds to the period of Trajan’s rule, which lasted from 98 to AD 117. A scholarly analysis of the finds was published in 2024 by Nikola Cesarik, Dražen Maršić and Božo Kokan.

An eagle, a goddess of victory and a coin of Diocletian

The new excavations have yielded significantly more material than the previous season. Among the finds are fragments of pilasters, figures of erotes, depictions of Victoria and parts of the wing and talon of an imperial eagle.

“We have achieved excellent results, and the finds have surpassed last year’s many times over,” said the head of the excavation, Dražen Maršić, in an interview with Croatian Radio-Television.

About 100 meters from the arch, archaeologists discovered the remains of another Roman building. Pottery, fragments of roof tiles and a coin from the time of Emperor Diocletian were found there. According to Maršić, the building dates from the late 3rd or early 4th century.

The similarity to Trump’s monument

The planned arch in Washington is to be 250 feet tall, or around 76 meters, and stand between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. The designs presented show a white structure with golden eagles and a winged figure reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty.

Trump’s project is inspired by the classical tradition of triumphal arches, including the Arch of Titus in Rome. That is why the parallel with the monument discovered in Croatia stems from the shared language of imperial architecture: imposing scale, symbols of victory and the public display of power.

Research at Vratnica is continuing. Archaeologists are trying to establish the original location of the individual fragments and determine the arch’s dimensions and appearance.

Sources: magazin.hrt.hr, arkeonews.net, kpbs.org