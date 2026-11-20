“Masha and the Bear” and projects related to the franchise accumulated 49.1 million views on Netflix in the first half of 2026. In total, viewers spent 133.9 million hours watching the Russian animated series, its spin-offs and the feature film from the franchise. The data was published in Netflix’s report for the period from January to June.

The main series, represented by five seasons in the report, had 40.4 million views and 126.6 million hours of viewing. The fifth season attracted the greatest interest, with 11.6 million views. It was followed by the first season with 11 million, the second with 7.6 million, the third with 6.9 million and the fourth with 3.3 million views.

Netflix calculates the number of views by dividing the total viewing time by the duration of the respective title.

The franchise’s results also include 6.8 million views of the film “Masha and the Bear: The Legend of the 12 Months”, which accumulated 2.6 million hours of viewing. The first season of “Masha’s Spooky Stories” had 1.9 million views and 4.7 million hours watched. Thus, the series and its related productions remain among the recognizable children’s animated titles in the platform’s catalog.

Netflix expanded its rights to the series

In June, Netflix acquired the rights to the eighth and ninth seasons of “Masha and the Bear” and extended its agreement for the first seven seasons and the spin-offs “Masha’s Tales” and “Masha’s Spooky Stories”. The deal covers more than 100 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, India and Japan. Deadline reported the deal, and the information was confirmed by RBC.

In the new episodes, Masha will go to kindergarten for the first time. A winter story featuring a Yeti family is also planned. No exact release date for the two new seasons has been provided in the available information.

The series was created based on a Russian folk tale and tells the story of the relationship between the mischievous girl Masha and the Bear. The project has been translated into 45 languages. In December 2018, the episode “Masha Plus Porridge” entered the Guinness Book of Records as the most-watched animated video on YouTube after surpassing 3.3 billion views.

Sources: rbc.ru, about.netflix.com