On stage, Maya Plisetskaya commanded space with iron discipline. Off it, however, her personal life was more impulsive – marked by short marriages, intense romances and one relationship that lasted for more than half a century.

Born on November 20, 1925, in Moscow, Plisetskaya became one of the most recognisable ballerinas of the 20th century. She died in Munich on May 2, 2015, but stories about her relationships continue to attract interest.

Early romances with ballet partners

In her memoirs, Plisetskaya described Bolshoi Theatre soloist Vyacheslav Golubin as her first great love. Their relationship began in the ballet world, where professional partnerships often become intertwined with personal feelings, but the romance gradually faded.

Her next intense romance was with Esfendiyar Kashani, a corps de ballet dancer of Iranian origin. Their relationship was serious enough for Kashani to be introduced to her family as her future husband. They never made it to the altar, however. According to the Plisetskaya Apartment Museum, the ballerina gradually lost interest in him.

Her marriage to Maris Liepa lasted only months

In 1956, Plisetskaya married Latvian dancer Maris Liepa. The two were stage partners, and their relationship also attracted attention because of the age difference – Liepa was 11 years younger.

Officially, the marriage lasted about three months. Family accounts cited by Russian media claim that they actually lived together for an even shorter period – around two weeks. After the divorce, however, the two retained their mutual respect and continued to meet in the professional world of ballet.

Shchedrin – the love that became a partnership

Plisetskaya met Rodion Shchedrin at an evening gathering at Lilya Brik’s home. Initially, their relationship was connected with music and theatre, but several years later it developed into love. They married in October 1958 and remained together until the ballerina’s death in 2015.

This was more than just a personal union. Shchedrin composed the music for „Carmen Suite“, „Anna Karenina“, „The Seagull“ and „The Lady with the Dog“ for his wife, while Plisetskaya became the principal performer and choreographer of these works. During their 57 years of marriage, the couple had no children.

„To be with my wife forever“

Shchedrin named this in 2012 as one of his three wishes in a conversation with television presenter Vladimir Pozner.

Plisetskaya’s personal life also had a darker side. In 1999, „Moskovsky Komsomolets“ published a claim that the ballerina had a daughter. She challenged the publication in court, and the case ended with a ruling that the information was false and had to be refuted.

Thus, behind the image of the rebellious prima remains not a list of sensational affairs, but the story of a woman who experienced short and turbulent romances early in life before finding in Shchedrin a lover, a kindred spirit and a creative partner all at once.

Sources: rbc.ru, aif.ru, m.7days.ru