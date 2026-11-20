When Joe Walsh took the stage with the Eagles, the band already had a sound of its own. He brought with him a harder rock approach, experience from James Gang and songs that had already made him a recognizable name. On November 20, the guitarist, singer and songwriter turns 79.

Walsh was born in 1947 in Wichita, Kansas, as Joseph Fidler Walsh. His family later lived in several places across the United States, while music entered his home early thanks to his mother, who played the piano. His professional career began in Ohio, where he attended Kent State University and played in bars and small clubs.

Before the Eagles came James Gang and “Rocky Mountain Way”

In 1968, Walsh became part of James Gang. The group went on to become one of the era’s influential rock trios, and its debut album, “Yer’ Album,” was released in 1969. Among the songs that established him at the time were “Funk #49” and “Walk Away.”

After James Gang broke up, Walsh formed Barnstorm and began a solo career. The 1973 album “The Smoker You Drink, the Player You Get” featured “Rocky Mountain Way” — a song that remains among his most recognizable recordings. Later, he would turn his distinctive humor and self-deprecation into the foundation of “Life’s Been Good.”

The guitarist behind “Hotel California”

In 1975, Walsh joined the Eagles, replacing Bernie Leadon. The first album the band made with him was “Hotel California,” released in 1976. He also contributed to the song “Life in the Fast Lane,” while his distinctive guitar style shifted the balance between country rock and the band’s harder sound.

“I couldn’t have been more blessed, because it was a great band with great singers whom I could accompany and sing harmonies with,” Walsh told Forbes about joining the Eagles. He describes the lineup as “a band of brothers” and says that working with the other musicians also influenced his own songwriting.

Alongside his work with the Eagles, he continued recording as a solo artist. “Life’s Been Good” was included on the 1978 album “But Seriously, Folks...” The song became a satirical portrait of the life of rock stars and remains one of the defining tracks of his solo repertoire.

Recognition and six decades on stage

The Eagles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Joe Walsh was among the members honored. In 2012, he released “Analog Man” — his first solo album in two decades, produced with the involvement of Jeff Lynne.

The guitarist remains active outside the studio as well. He holds honorary doctorates from Kent State University and Berklee College of Music, while through VetsAid he supports charitable initiatives for American veterans. Thus, his birthday celebrates not only his career with the Eagles, but also the journey of a musician who has managed to combine rock history, solo hits and a distinctive signature that is instantly recognizable.

Sources: apnews.com, forbes.com, berklee.edu