The Bulgarian short film “The Red Channel,” which marks Julian Kostov’s directorial debut, is now available on the HBO Max streaming platform. The title is included in the “Bulgarian Productions” collection, which contains more than 60 feature and documentary films, short productions, series and concerts.

The film tells the story of Viktor – a young man drawn into human trafficking. He is tasked with handing a girl over to traffickers, but unexpectedly falls in love with her. This leads him to question the environment in which he lives and his own beliefs.

The protagonist is left to choose whether to remain loyal to the criminal world or seek a way to change both their fates. Thus, the personal story unfolds against the backdrop of an issue related to human trafficking and the consequences of becoming involved in a criminal environment.

The cast includes Marin Rangelov, Nelly Taukchi, Gjert Thomassen and Georgi Arabadzhijski. The screenplay was written by Kaloyan Minev and Julian Kostov, the cinematographer is Mladen Minev, and the music is by Mario Grigorov.

“The Red Channel” is a production of New Side Productions, produced by Kaloyan Minev, and Hexagon Films, produced by Radostin Radev. The co-producers are Hatch Pictures, Jupiter Lights Pictures and Transformers, represented by Marin Rangelov, Mladen Minev and Julian Kostov.

From acting to directing

Julian Kostov is known to international audiences for his appearance in the third season of the series “The White Lotus”. In 2026, he became the second Bulgarian actor to be nominated for an award by the American Screen Actors Guild for his role in the production.

The actor has also appeared in the series “Shadow and Bone,” while in “Creature Commandos” he voices several characters, including Sergei and Alexei. He is the founder of the production company JupiterLights Media and co-founder of Five Oceans together with Maria Bakalova.

Bulgarian audiences also know him as the host of the quiz show "The Floor".

As a producer and actor, Kostov is behind the film “Triumph,” which represented Bulgaria in the race for the “Oscars” in 2025. In 2023, he was included in the European Young Leaders initiative for his contribution to European culture.

“A Bulgarian, regardless of their profession or field, can achieve global success from Bulgaria; they do not need to live in London or New York,” says Julian Kostov.