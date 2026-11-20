Deep Purple has postponed its concerts in South America and Mexico, scheduled for late 2026, while vocalist Ian Gillan recovers from a medical problem. The decision extends the tour hiatus, which began after he received emergency medical care in Germany.

The 81-year-old singer needed treatment at a hospital in Leipzig shortly before the band’s scheduled performance in the city on October 31. The remaining dates of the European and British legs of the tour were subsequently postponed as well.

In a message to fans, Ian Gillan explained that the decision was made after consultations with his medical team and the band’s management.

“Unfortunately, these postponements must also include the concerts in South America and Mexico that we had planned for this year,” Gillan said.

According to him, medical specialists warned that continuing to perform posed serious risks. The vocalist had initially hoped to complete the tour, but subsequently decided to step away from the stage to focus on treatment and recovery.

Ian Gillan also announced that he had undergone a medical procedure, which was successful. The exact nature of the health problem has not been publicly disclosed.

The vocalist expects to return to performing at the beginning of next year. He said he had received assurances from the Deep Purple team that the rescheduled dates would be announced soon.

“I expect to be back on the road at the beginning of next year,” the frontman said, thanking fans for their understanding.

The postponement affects both the European and British concerts and the scheduled appearances in South America and Mexico. The engagements canceled for this year include concerts in Latin American countries, where the band was supposed to continue its world tour.

In addition to Ian Gillan, Deep Purple’s current lineup includes bassist Roger Glover, drummer Ian Paice, keyboardist Don Airey and guitarist Simon McBride.

Deep Purple was formed in 1968 in Hertford, England. The band is known for songs such as “Smoke on the Water” and “Highway Star,” while Ian Gillan joined the group in 1969.

During the summer, the band also attracted attention with a rare reunion with its founder, Ritchie Blackmore, who appeared onstage with his former bandmates in New York for a performance of “Smoke on the Water.”