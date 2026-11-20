There is a category of people, by no means a small one, who derive particular pleasure from anticipating someone else’s failure. Not merely from the failure itself, but from the foreknowledge of it. These people are prepared to spend hours of their time watching a football match, film or television series that they have already declared doomed. Not because they hope to be proven wrong, but because they are waiting for the moment when they will be able to say that they were right.

Such is the fate of the Bulgarian national football team. The same applies to part of the audience’s reaction to new Bulgarian films and series, including productions such as „Undercover“.

Of course, criticism is perfectly normal. The national team should be criticised when it plays badly. And a series does not become good simply because it is Bulgarian. Viewers have every right not to like the acting, script, direction or production.

But there is a difference between criticism and the particular eagerness with which some people wait to discover the next flaw. A difference between disappointment at a poor match and the pleasure of seeing the national team lose yet again. Between dissatisfaction with a mediocre series and the almost festive mood that arises when an opportunity appears to declare it yet another piece of evidence that Bulgarian cinema is worthless.

This is no longer mere criticism. It is a social and psychological phenomenon.

The Pleasure of Other People’s Failure Has a Name

In psychology, there is a term, Schadenfreude – pleasure at someone else’s misfortune or failure.

It describes a familiar human feeling: the joy we experience when someone else fails, especially if we perceive them as a rival, conceited or undeservedly successful.

But in the case of attitudes towards Bulgarian athletes, artists and creators, there is something more. Sometimes people are not waiting for a particular team or production to fail. It is as though they are waiting for Bulgaria to fail.

That is a significant difference.

If a footballer makes a mistake, it becomes an occasion for ridicule directed at the entire national team. If a series has a weak episode, the verdict is extended to all Bulgarian television production. If a film fails to live up to expectations, the conclusion is that Bulgarian cinema is hopeless in general.

An individual failure becomes proof of a previously established thesis.

When Negativity Becomes an Identity

Perhaps the most interesting question is why someone would take pleasure in the failure of something with which they ought to identify.

Why would someone who lives in Bulgaria, speaks Bulgarian and is part of Bulgarian society feel satisfaction when the Bulgarian national team is humiliated on the pitch?

Why would a viewer prefer to prove that Bulgarian actors cannot act rather than be pleased that one of them has delivered a good performance?

One possible explanation is that negativity has become a kind of identity.

For some people, being disappointed in Bulgaria is no longer merely an emotion, but a way of demonstrating superiority. To distance yourself from everything local, declare it mediocre and show that you yourself are above such things.

Thus criticism becomes a kind of badge of belonging to a group that considers itself more intelligent, better educated and more demanding than the rest.

There is just one catch. Finding a flaw is easy. Creating something better is much harder.

The Bulgarian Paradox: We Want Success, but We Are Ready to Punish It

In Bulgaria, we often complain that we have no quality sport, cinema, music, theatre or television. We want successful athletes, good actors, directors, screenwriters and musicians.

But when someone tries to do something, the reaction sometimes begins even before the first result.

A new film? It is probably yet another load of rubbish.

A new series? It could never match foreign productions.

The national team? There is no point watching them; they will embarrass themselves again.

This is where a strange paradox emerges. We want to achieve success, but we are not always prepared to give the people trying to achieve it even a minimum vote of confidence.

This does not mean that we should accept mediocrity. On the contrary. High standards are necessary. But there is a huge difference between high standards and a preconceived desire for failure.

Criticism can motivate. Contempt usually only destroys.

Social Media Has Turned Ridicule into Entertainment

There is another factor as well – social media.

Today, a person does not need to be a football expert, film critic or specialist in television drama to take part in public condemnation.

It is enough to wait for the mistake, make a sarcastic comment and attract the approval of people with similar attitudes.

What is more – negative reactions often receive more attention than moderate positive assessments. Mockery is shared, irony attracts reactions, and a categorical verdict is remembered more easily than an argued analysis.

Thus, a kind of economy of contempt is created. The sharper the comment, the greater its chances of attracting attention.

Within this mechanism, it hardly matters whether the criticism is fair. What matters is that it is sufficiently destructive.

Or Perhaps the Problem Is That We Are Afraid to Hope?

There is also a deeper explanation that deserves attention.

To hope means allowing for the possibility of being disappointed. Supporting a national team means experiencing its defeats as well. Looking forward to a new Bulgarian film with interest means risking the possibility that you may not like it.

For some people, emotional detachment is easier. If you declare everything hopeless in advance, you cannot be disappointed. And if something really does fail, you receive an additional bonus – the satisfaction of having predicted the outcome.

This is a comfortable psychological position. It requires neither commitment, nor faith, nor a willingness to be proven wrong.

But it comes at a cost. A person gradually loses the ability to take pleasure in someone else’s success, because they begin to perceive it as an exception that must be explained away or belittled.

Let Us Not Confuse Patriotism with Uncritical Thinking

Of course, this is not about labelling every critic of the national team or Bulgarian cinema as someone with psychological complexes.

There are enough valid reasons for us to be dissatisfied. Bulgarian football has serious structural problems. Some television productions genuinely suffer from weak scripts, unconvincing direction or insufficiently strong acting.

No one is obliged to like something simply because it was produced in Bulgaria.

But there is a difference between saying that a film is weak and taking pleasure in the fact that the Bulgarian film is weak once again.

Between criticising the national team and eagerly waiting for yet another defeat so you can mock the footballers.

The first is the viewer’s civic position. The second is something entirely different.

Why Is It So Difficult for Us to Celebrate Our Own Success?

Perhaps the most important question is not why some people like to criticise, but why it is sometimes easier for them to unite around someone else’s failure than around a shared success.

Mocking the loser requires no effort. Supporting someone when they are struggling is more difficult. Acknowledging that something Bulgarian has been done well sometimes requires overcoming our own prejudices.

And yet that is precisely the difference between a society that merely takes note of its failures and one that has the ambition to overcome them.

We do not need to applaud every poor match. We do not need to like every Bulgarian series. But perhaps it is time to ask ourselves why we sometimes devote more energy to waiting for someone to fail than to taking pleasure when they succeed.

Because there is something truly sad about spending two hours of your life not on the pleasure of watching football or cinema, but on the pleasure of proving that it is all worthless.

And perhaps the greatest loss is not yet another match played by the national team or yet another weak series. It is the moment when we stop wanting something of our own to be good and start waiting for it to be bad so that we ourselves can feel a little better.