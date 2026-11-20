Cillian Murphy has not yet been announced as the villain in the new James Bond film, but his name has quickly become one of the most discussed suggestions among fans of the franchise. Following the selection of Robert Pattinson for the role of Agent 007, attention has turned to the other key characters, including the hero’s main adversary.

On social media, Bond fans have described Murphy’s potential involvement as a strong choice. Comments have included calls for the actor to be brought in for the role by director Denis Villeneuve, as well as assessments that this would be a “brilliant move” for the franchise.

What Is Behind the Suggestion

The idea was also backed by PR expert Kieran Elsby, who discussed the possibility with The Irish Star. In his words, hiring Murphy would be a “huge success” for the film and could lead to an unusual situation for the franchise – the villain being a bigger star than James Bond himself.

“Cillian Murphy would be an incredible Bond villain,” says Kieran Elsby.

Elsby links the actor’s potential to the international popularity he gained with “Oppenheimer” and Peaky Blinders, as well as to critical acclaim. Murphy won an Oscar for his role as physicist Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s film.

According to the expert, the actor could bring darkness and unpredictability to the character without exaggerated gestures or boisterous behaviour. “A single look from him could change the entire atmosphere of a scene,” Elsby says.

A Meeting with Robert Pattinson

A potential clash between Murphy and Pattinson would have additional context. Pattinson will be the seventh actor to play James Bond in the official film franchise, while the new project will be the 26th film about Agent 007. Denis Villeneuve will direct the production, and the screenplay is by Steven Knight, known as the creator of Peaky Blinders.

The connection with Steven Knight is precisely one of the arguments in favour of Murphy. The actor is most strongly associated with the role of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, while Knight is preparing the screenplay for the new Bond film.

Elsby believes that the face-off between Murphy and Pattinson could disrupt the traditional model in which Bond is the undisputed centre of star attention. He even describes the two as a possible “most exciting pairing” in cinema in years.

At present, however, there is no official confirmation that Cillian Murphy has received an offer or is in negotiations for the role. The actor who will play Bond, the director and the film’s screenwriter are known, but the villain’s character has yet to be announced.

Sources: lifestyle.bg, apnews.com