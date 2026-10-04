Susan Sarandon turns 80 today, October 4. One of the most recognizable actresses of her generation celebrates the anniversary after more than five decades in front of the camera – with an “Oscar“, a series of iconic roles and the reputation of a star who rarely keeps her opinion silent.

Born Susan Abigail Tomalin on October 4, 1946 in New York, Sarandon grew up in a large family – she is the oldest of nine children. She studied drama at the Catholic University of America in Washington, and the surname by which the world knows her comes from her first husband - actor Chris Sarandon.

From accidental beginnings to the big screen

The curious thing is that her path to cinema did not begin as a carefully planned career. In the early 1970s, Sarandon received a role in the film “Jo“, and in 1975 she appeared in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show“ (The Rocky Horror Picture Show) - a production that subsequently acquired cult status.

Followed by “Pretty Baby“, “Atlantic City“, “The Hunger“, “The Witches of Eastwick“ and “Bull Durham“. It was “Atlantic City“ that brought Susan Sarandon her first “Oscar“ nomination.

In 1991, the film that definitively made her a part of popular culture history came out - “Thelma and Louise“. Sarandon played Louise, and Geena Davis played Thelma. The story of the two women became one of the symbols of American cinema in the 90s, and Sarandon's performance brought her another nomination for the American Film Academy Award.

Nominations followed for “Lorenzo's Oil“ and “The Client“.

The big win came with “Dead Man Walking“. For her role as Sister Helen Prejean, Sarandon won the “Oscar“ for best actress in 1996. The film, directed by her then-partner Tim Robbins, became one of the most significant titles of her career.

Love outside the rules of Hollywood

Susan Sarandon's personal life also rarely fits into the traditional Hollywood model.

After the end of her marriage to Chris Sarandon, the actress had a relationship with Italian director Franco Amurri, with whom she had a daughter, Eva Amurri. Later, Sarandon began a long-term relationship with actor and director Tim Robbins. The couple have two sons – Jack and Miles.

Sarandon and Robbins remained together for more than two decades without marrying before separating in 2009.

At 80, she still gets into fights

Age has clearly not made Susan Sarandon any more cautious.

Just weeks before her 80th birthday, the actress was back in the international news. At the Venice Film Festival in September, she told Reuters that she was losing roles because of her public support for the Palestinians and criticism of Israel's actions.

In 2023, Hollywood agency UTA ended its relationship with Sarandon after she made remarks at a pro-Palestinian demonstration. The actress later apologized for the wording of some of her words, but did not give up her activism.

In September 2026, Sarandon again stated that in her opinion, major studios remain wary of working with people who openly criticize Israel.

She made the comments in Venice, where she was presenting her new film “The Echo Chamber“ by director Andrea Palaoro. The film is in competition for the “Golden Lion“, and Sarandon publicly thanked the director for standing behind it.

A star who never chose silence

Political and public activism is not a new part of Susan Sarandon's image. For decades, she has participated in campaigns, demonstrations and initiatives related to human rights, social inequality, wars and American politics.

This has repeatedly brought her criticism – including from people in the film industry itself.

But it is this combination of acting talent and unwillingness to conform to expectations that has made Sarandon an unusual figure in Hollywood.

At 80, she remains recognizable not only as Louise from “Thelma and Louise“ or Sister Helen from “Death Row“, but also as one of the celebrities who are willing to pay a professional price for their public positions.

And if much of Hollywood turns anniversaries into an occasion for reflection and nostalgia, for Susan Sarandon, the 80th birthday seems more like a continuation of a well-known script - a new movie, a new controversy and no intention of remaining silent.

Sources: Reuters, Associated Press