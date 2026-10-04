Ivaylo Zahariev celebrates his 42nd birthday

On the screen, he has lived for a long time under the name Martin Hristov - the undercover policeman who must gain the trust of a criminal group without revealing his true identity. Today, Ivaylo Zahariev turns 42, and the role in the series "Undercover" remains the most recognizable stop in his career.

Zahariev was born on October 4, 1984 in Sofia. In 2007, he graduated from the National Academy of Dramatic Arts "Krustyo Sarafov" with a degree in "Acting" in the class of Prof. Atanas Atanasov. A few years later, he got the role that introduced him to the general public.

Martin Hristov made him a familiar face

„Undercover“ started on BNT in 2011. In the first season, Martin Hristov is a young police officer, embedded in the group of Petar Tudzharov – Jaro. The story follows his double life between the police mission and the world of organized crime. In the fifth season, the character is already a chief investigating inspector and finds himself connected to the new undercover agent.

The actor himself has repeatedly spoken about his desire not to remain within the framework of a single role. "I am glad that I was able to play such a memorable role," he told the Bulgarian National Radio, but added that he strives to show different sides of his professional range.

From cinema and theater to animation

In the cinema, Zahariev started with the film "Number 1" by Atanas Hristoskov. He then appeared in "Hunting Small Predators", "Love.net" and "Pistol, Suitcase and Three Stinking Barrels". On the theater stage, he played the role of Captain Lafarge in "Lieutenant Benz" based on the novel by Dimitar Dimov - a production that has been performed over 60 times, including in 12 performances outside Bulgaria.

In 2026, the actor also took on a new creative task. He is a director, producer and voice of one of the characters in the short animation “Loneliness, Snow and Pines“. The film was selected among about 1,000 applications for the international festival “Animafest“ in Zagreb. Zahariev defines its message briefly: “Let's hear each other more, let's listen more than we talk“.

Thus, his birthday comes not only as an occasion to take stock of a familiar television role, but also as a sign of new directions – between the stage, the camera and storytelling with animated means.

Sources: BNT, BNR