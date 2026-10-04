A photo of Martin Choi's daughter Kiara with little Aaron attracted attention on social networks. Aaron is the son of the motorcycle champion and Natalie Trifonova, and the photo was taken on the occasion of his first birthday.

The celebration was organized at the end of September. Martin Choi was present, and among the guests was also Kiara. It was the joint photo of the brother and sister that caused the most reactions.

Kiara, who is already a teenager, appears relatively rarely in public. That's why the shot quickly caught the attention of followers of Natalie Trifonova and Martin Choi.

“Awesome cuties, I hope they have a strong bond like brother and sister“, says one of the comments.

Източник: Пловдив24