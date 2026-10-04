Recipe of the day: Baked eggplant rolls with chicken and vegetables

Necessary products:

eggplants - 3 pcs.;

chicken fillet - 450 g;

onions - 2 heads;

carrots - 2 pcs.;

red pepper - 1 pc.;

tomatoes - 3 pcs.;

garlic - 2 cloves;

oil - 5 tbsp.;

red pepper - 1 tsp.;

dried oregano - 1/2 tsp.;

black pepper - 1/2 tsp;

salt - to taste;

parsley - 1/2 bunch.

Method of preparation:

The eggplants are cut lengthwise into slices about 5 millimeters thick. Salt lightly and leave for 15 minutes, then dry well. Brush with some of the oil and arrange on baking paper.

The slices are baked in a preheated oven at 200 degrees for 12-15 minutes. The goal is to soften them enough to be rolled up without browning, because they will later go through a second baking.

The chicken fillet is cut very finely or ground coarsely. Chop the onion, grate the carrots, and cut the red pepper into small cubes. Peel the tomatoes if desired and chop them.

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wide frying pan. Cook the onion for 3-4 minutes until soft, then add the carrots and pepper. Stew the vegetables for about 5 more minutes.

Add the chicken. Stir to break it into small pieces, and cook for 7-8 minutes until it turns white. Season the filling with salt, black and red pepper, oregano, and finely chopped garlic. Add half of the tomatoes and leave the mixture on the fire for about 5 more minutes to evaporate some of the liquid.

In each baked eggplant slice, place 1-2 tablespoons of the filling. The slices are rolled up tightly and arranged in an oiled pan with the end down. This way the rolls retain their shape when baking.

The remaining tomatoes are distributed around and on the rolls. Add a little oil, and if necessary - 2-3 tablespoons of water. The dish is baked at 190 degrees for 25-30 minutes, until the rolls are baked and the tomato sauce thickens.

After removing from the oven, the rolls are left to rest for about 5 minutes. Serve warm, sprinkled with fresh parsley.

Source: Gotvach.bg