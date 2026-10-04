Susanita announced that she is single again

Susanita is single again. The singer said that she does not want to be distracted by love relationships at the moment, but believes that one day she will meet the right person.

„I promise, someday I will find someone who will heal my soul. But for now I can't be distracted by love“, Susanita wrote in response to a question about her personal life.

At the beginning of the year, she showed a man next to her

In February 2026, the singer published photos with a bouquet of red roses. A man's hand is also visible in the frames, and her message at the time suggested that she had started a new relationship. A few months later, the relationship apparently ended.

Suzanita is the mother of a son, Matthias. She became a mother at the age of 19 in 2022, and the father of the child is javelin thrower Mark Slavov. Their relationship ended after a public conflict, which the singer has spoken about more than once.

The singer dreams of a second child

When asked if she was considering another child, Susanita replied that she would be happy with such an opportunity, but only if she met a suitable partner.

„I would be happy if I met a responsible and purposeful man, but such things are not planned“, said the singer.

In parallel with the changes in her personal life, Susanita is also making changes in her professional life. She has stopped her activity on the erotic platform Onlifens and started a roadside assistance business. She also recently shared that she had undergone rhinoplasty.

The singer, who is the daughter of Orhan Murad, does not indicate when her last relationship ended and does not reveal the identity of her ex-partner.

Source: hotarena.net