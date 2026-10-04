The Argirovi Brothers Talked About the Mirror Rumor

There are rumors that get old, but they don't go away. One of them claims that the Argirovi Brothers are not two, but one person who uses a mirror to appear as a duet. Blagovest and Svetoslav Argirovi recalled this story with laughter in Georgi Lyubenov's studio on BNT.

The rumor appeared nearly 20 years ago and went viral on the Internet. According to it, one of the brothers was an optical illusion, created with the help of a special mirror. The story is absurd, but that is precisely why it remains in the audience's memory.

At that time, social networks like Facebook were not yet widespread in Bulgaria. The text spreads rapidly through IRC channels, email chains and popular online forums - about rock music, IT technologies and general talk. Users massively share it because of the obviously ridiculous, but amusingly structured conspiracy.

The anonymous text “The myth of the Argirovi brothers has been shattered“, whose author is still unknown, is one of the first and most emblematic examples of Bulgarian internet humor, parody and satire.



The fictional “prof. Atanas Kuyumdzhiev“, who explains that the image of Svetoslav was developed in the mid-1980s by refracting light through an invisible mirror worn by Blagovest on stage. The singer Sonya Vasi is also included, who “shares” her impressions of intimate moments with the mirror-wearing brother.

The rumor remains part of the legend

Over the years, the Argirovs have joked more than once with the claim that one of them is a “hologram“ or reflection. The two continue to appear together, record new songs and maintain contact with the audience that has been following them since the 1980s.

Thus, a fictional story becomes an unusual part of the biography of a real duo. The Argirov brothers are two – and if anyone ever doubts it, the surest proof remains the same: one to stand on one side of the stage, and the other – on the other.