In the photo, two children are running along a wooden pier, and the ocean shines behind them. Leo is wearing a Spiderman T-shirt, his sister Chloe is wearing a denim dress, and the place is Mauritius. The shot looks like an ordinary family memory, but their mother was once one of the most talked-about women around the British royal family.

Chelsy Davy was in a relationship with Prince Harry from 2004 to 2011. Their relationship developed under constant media interest, and according to royal biographer Robert Lacey, it was Davy who chose to step back. In her book “Battle of the Brothers“ Lacey points out that she did not want to make the sacrifices associated with a life spent constantly in the spotlight.

From relationship with Prince Harry to a new life in Mauritius

After the separation, Davy turned her attention to her own projects. In 2020, hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott entered her life, and in May 2022, the two married in a quiet ceremony.

Today, the family lives in Mauritius, where Davy develops her jewelry brand Aya. She and Cutmore-Scott have three children. Their son Leo was born in 2022, their daughter Chloe - in 2024, and their youngest child Finn is due in March 2026.

Beach walks and work between school and family dinners

In a video shared in June, Davy shows off part of her daily routine on the island. The day starts around 6 a.m. with a walk on the beach with baby Finn. She then makes breakfast for Leo and Chloe, who leave for school around 8 a.m.

While the two older children are in class, Davy works on Aya and participates in photo shoots for the brand. In the afternoon, the family reunites, and among the usual activities are the beach, dinner and getting ready for bed.

Davy's post shows Leo and Chloe on a pier, without the youngest member of the family in sight. The calm family photo is a far cry from the publicity that accompanied her relationship with Prince Harry.

Подобен избор е правен и в предишното поколение

Историята има паралел в семейството на принц Хари. През 1980 г. тогавашният принц Чарлз предлага брак на Аманда Нътчбул, внучка на лорд Маунтбатън. Тя отказва, след като е видяла отблизо какво означава животът в кралското семейство и не желае да се откаже от независимостта си.

Two women, connected to two generations of the British monarchy, choose a life away from the court. For Chelsea Davy, that choice now means a family, a jewelry business and a daily life in which beach walks are more important than royal protocol.

Source: Graziamagazine.com