Two years ago, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban watched Vogue World from a hotel room in Paris with her mother Nicole Kidman. Then the 16-year-old girl wished that one day she would be part of the spectacle. In September, her dream came true — now 18-year-old Sunday Rose walked the runway at Vogue World in Milan.

The young model said that after the event in Paris, she went back to her hotel and watched the entire show on YouTube. The music, the participation of famous women and the scale of the show left a lasting impression on her.

„When I was in Milan, I realized that this year I would be walking in the show myself. My 16-year-old „self“ would have cried with joy — and I did, now 18“, shares Sunday Rose.

For her appearance on the podium, she wore an ethereal translucent white dress with a deep neckline, flared sleeves and delicate floral embroidery. The Milan fashion event brought together models, actors, musicians and other celebrities.

The rules that Nicole Kidman set

Behind Sunday Rose's first steps in fashion are clear restrictions from Nicole Kidman. In an interview with Vogue, the actress spoke about the pressure that publicity and online criticism put on her daughters.

„You just turn around and leave. Otherwise, it will break you. It will destroy you“, says Kidman.

The actress admits that the attention to her children scares her, but she herself began her career at the age of 14 and therefore did not want to impose complete prohibitions.

In front of Nylon, Sunday Rose says that her mother set two main rules. The first was that she should not work in the fashion industry before she turned 16. The second — school should always come first.

“At first I wasn't happy with these restrictions, but now I'm extremely grateful because they help me stay grounded“, says the young model.

Participating in Vogue World is another important step in her development. Sunday Rose is already attracting attention with her own fashion appearances, but behind the public image remains the rule that Nicole Kidman has set from the very beginning: education should not give way to the podium.

Source: Woman.bg