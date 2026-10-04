Brandy in the Balkans: "Rak, tsipuro, tsuika, palanka" - different names and different rules

The same autumn picture has different names on both sides of the border. In Turkey it is rak, in Greece – tsipuro, and in Romania – tsuika or palanka. What these drinks have in common is not only their high alcohol content, but also their place in family and village traditions. The difference comes in the cauldron, the permit, the excise tax and the sale.

The topic has become relevant again in Bulgaria after the publication on September 23 of a draft amendment to the Law on Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses. The draft is for public discussion until October 23. The interpretations that even possessing a gifted bottle of homemade rakia could result in a fine of at least 1,000 euros have sparked political reactions. "We Continue the Change" launched a petition "Down with Homemade Rakia", DPS announced that it would propose changes, and GERB-SDF described the encroachment on homemade rakia as a "bad omen".

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev said that the goal is to stop the trade in homemade alcohol, not to sanction people who produce and store rakia for personal use. In Bulgaria, distillation is permitted from one's own fruit, in specialized small facilities and after paying excise duty according to the quantity and alcohol content. Up to 30 liters of distilled alcohol per year for one household is taxed at 50% of the standard rate, and for each liter above this threshold, the full excise duty is due. The Ministry of Finance specified that the new provision on the possession of homemade brandy applies to places related to business activities, such as restaurants, hotels, guesthouses and warehouses.

In Greece, the still has a permit and a time limit

The Greek regime is related to small producers of grapes and other raw materials. In order to produce distillate, they must obtain a permit from the customs services, after which they have a two-month period to distill their own production. The quantity is limited to five hectoliters of pure alcohol per year, and the still cannot have a capacity of more than 130 liters. The acquisition or provision of the distillate to other persons is only possible with documents of origin.

Romanian names depend on the fruit and distillation

In Romania, households can produce and possess up to 50 liters of pure alcohol per year for their own consumption. This is equivalent to 125 liters of brandy with an alcohol content of 40 degrees or 100 liters at 50 degrees. For quantities within the limit, a reduced excise duty of 50% of the standard rate is applied.

Fines for violations can reach 100,000 lei, or about 18,940 euros, but the maximum penalty is not automatically imposed just because of an excess quantity. Confiscation of the alcohol, containers and installations used is also possible. The rules for personal consumption do not apply to production intended for sale.

The name cuica is usually used for plum brandy, produced most often by single distillation in southern and eastern Romania. Palínka, typical of Transylvania and the northern regions, is made by double or triple distillation of plums, pears, apples, grapes or berries.

Sales are the border between tradition and commerce

In North Macedonia, personal production is allowed for households and guests, but not for sale. Small farmers who want to offer rakia on the market must register, notify customs authorities, declare the quantity and use an excise stamp.

In Serbia, production for personal use is also allowed, but sale requires registration and compliance with quality, safety and labelling rules. In Turkey, the exemption for the production of fermented beverages for personal consumption of up to 350 liters does not cover rakia. The production of distilled alcohol without the necessary permit is not permitted regardless of the quantity.

Source: BNT