Natalia Gurkova honored her husband Djordje Mihalevich 8 years after his murder

Photos from the years she was together with Djordje Mihalevich were published by Natalia Gurkova on the occasion of eight years since her husband's death. The former “Miss Bulgaria“ rarely speaks in detail about the tragedy, but this time she returned to the memories of their family life and thanked for the support she received from relatives and followers.

According to HotArena, shortly after the murder, Gurkova sought contact with the spirit of Mihalevich through a fortune teller. The publication claims that during this conversation she received a message that helped her accept the loss and believe that someday the two of them would meet again. The name of the fortune teller and the specific content of the message are not specified.

This statement is not presented as a confirmed fact by an institution or as a public statement by Gurkova herself. It has been confirmed that she posted photos with her late husband on the anniversary of his death.

The Johannesburg murder

Džordže Mihaljevic was shot dead on September 24, 2018, in Bedfordview, a suburb of Johannesburg. South African police say the 43-year-old man was shot in his car by two men on a motorcycle while he was waiting at a traffic light. The attackers fled, and the motive for the crime was not initially known.

In an interview with bTV in 2023, Gurkova described the moment she learned of her husband's death: "A day when I felt like time stood still." She says she had to rebuild her life and support their two children - Georgia and Christian.

Life after the loss

The Gurkova and Mikhalevich family lived for many years between Bulgaria and South Africa. After the murder, she gradually returned to her daily life and professional commitments. Today, she is developing her own fashion brand for women's clothing and works in the field of real estate.

According to HotArena, the perpetrators of the murder remain unknown. Gurkova continues to keep her personal life out of the public eye, and her children are among the main reasons that she herself points to as a support in the years after the tragedy.

Source HotArena