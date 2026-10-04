Daniel Peev-Dundee to Mont Deux

At 18, Daniel Peev appeared at the National Academy of Dramatic Arts in front of Stefan Danailov. At that time, he was a virgin, weighed over 115 kilograms, and the meeting with the famous actor and teacher marked the beginning of his path in the profession. Danailov accepted him into his class.

Later, a scene took place between the two that Peev remembers to this day. Stefan Danailov slapped him. The actor calls the incident “the ministerial slap” - a reference to the fact that at that time Danailov, in addition to being a lecturer at the Academy, was also the Minister of Culture.

Years without roles and money

After the Academy comes the more difficult side of the profession. The money runs out, and the roles do not come. The period puts Daniel Peev in a situation in which stage confidence and self-irony must conceal serious personal tension.

Years later, his weight already reaches 130 kilograms. Behind his public image and jokes about himself, panic attacks appear - a problem that he talks about in a conversation with Mont Deux.

From the crisis to victory in a television format

The story continues with participation and victory in “Like two drops of water“. In the episode, Peev also talks about his dream of playing Richard III and about a personal “deal with God“ related to his path through his profession and life.

The conversation in “The Temple of Stories“ follows the different faces of the actor - from the young candidate at NATFA, who meets Stefan Danailov, to the performer, who turns self-irony into a way to talk about his difficult moments.

Source: NOVA